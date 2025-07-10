American Pacific Drills 23.2 G/T Gold And 11.3 G/T Gold Over 1.5 Metres Within Broader Intervals With Strong Porphyry Geochemical Signatures

Highlights & Key Takeaways:

APMMAD-25-02: Intersected 23.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m within broader 19.8 m interval averaging 2.0 g/t Au (starting at 121.9 m), and a lower zone with 11.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m within 2.1 g/t Au over 10.7 m starting at 157.0 m (see Figures 1-2).

APMMAD-25-01: Confirmed porphyry affinity with classic porphyry pathfinder mineralization (see figure 2) including Mo values of 33 ppm over 7.62 m (up to 47.7 ppm), silver values up to 2.5 g/t Ag and 12.2 m of 0.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu (see Targeting the Next Major Porphyry in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt and Figure 3).

The first two drill holes were northwest step-outs (~50 m) and demonstrate that mineralization extends well beyond the historical Broadway Mine area (see Figure 2); where 144,000 oz at 9.9 g/t Au was produced from small-scale operations (1870-1942).

Notes: Au = gold, Ag = silver, Cu = copper, Mo = Molybdenum, m = metres, g/t = grams per tonne, oz = ounce

CEO of American Pacific, Warwick Smith, commented: "We are pleased to see significant higher grade within broader multi-gram intervals extending mineralization beyond the historical mine area at Broadway. The porphyry pathfinder mineralization, similar to Hercules Silver Corp's deposit in western Idaho, indicates we are in the upper levels of a buried porphyry feeder system. We expect to release the remaining Phase I results by month's end and share our deeper drilling plans in the coming weeks as we take aim at a new major porphyry discovery at Madison."

Historical mining at the Broadway Mine only targeted the easy-to-process oxide cap, leaving the underlying sulfide-rich ore virtually untouched and available for modern exploration.







Figure 1: Plan View Map Highlighting Broadway and Madison Mine Areas and Phase I Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Section View of Broadway Mine Area Highlighting Step-out Results from APMMAD25-01/02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Targeting the Next Major Porphyry Discovery in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt

Holes 01 and 02 of the Phase I 2025 campaign were collared northwest of the historic Broadway Mine to drill laterally and down-plunge beneath the historically mined horizon. APMMAD25-01 cut an envelope of alteration with disseminated, ppm-level Mo enrichment and elevated Au, confirming the pattern observed in sparsely tested deep feeder zones to-date. Importantly, historical drilling rarely exceeded 400 m vertical depth, leaving the core of the system effectively untested at depth and highlighting a compelling growth opportunity for subsequent drill campaigns.

Potassic alteration encountered in the step-out holes signal that drilling has intersected the upper levels of a porphyry system. The field identification of seven intrusive phases on the Madison Property further enhances the regional prospectivity.

Geochemically, the zone shows classic porphyry pathfinder ratios, with Mo enrichments up to 47.7 ppm and elevated Ag at 2.5 g/t, similar to results from the geologically similar Hercules Silver Corp.'s project in western Idaho1. These geochemical signatures are highly significant, as they indicate the Company has drilled into a fluid pathway that fed both the Broadway deposit and Madison skarns for the first time in Project history. Potassic alteration encountered at the bottoms of these step-out holes is also a strong indicator of the upper levels of a porphyry system.

Current work consisting of a comprehensive geochemical analysis of both surface and drillhole samples, includes principal component analysis (PCA) for porphyry and epithermal potential, top-capped scaling, and domain classification. These innovative and novel analyses have resulted in the first 3D geochemical block model at Madison, mapping distinct alteration zones (potassic, sodic, argillic, propylitic) and ranking areas of highest mineral potential. The results from 2025 drilling are being integrated into the Company's model to refine upcoming deeper drilling.

All worldwide porphyry-style deposits and skarn systems vary geochemically but share genetic and emplacement similarities. The Madison Project is located within the center of the Idaho - Montana Porphyry Belt, which extends from central Idaho to Saskatchewan, Canada, and contains world-class deposits like the Butte Porphyry (21 billion lbs. of Cu)2, Thompson Creek3, and CuMo4. Porphyritic intrusions along this trend are not uncommon and the Company believes this belt will yield additional large discoveries in the near future, with the Madison Project being a prime candidate (see Figure 3).







Figure 3: Regional map showing major porphyry deposits in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 1: Assay Results for First Two Drill Holes from Phase I 2025 Drilling