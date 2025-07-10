American Pacific Drills 23.2 G/T Gold And 11.3 G/T Gold Over 1.5 Metres Within Broader Intervals With Strong Porphyry Geochemical Signatures
| Drill
Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
|APMMAD25-01
|135.6
|147.8
|12.2
|0.6
|-
|0.2
|APMMAD25-02
|121.9
|141.7
|19.8
|2.0
|-
|-
|including
|121.9
|123.4
|1.5
|23.2
|-
|-
|and
|157.0
|167.6
|10.7
|2.1
|-
|-
|including
|158.5
|160.0
|1.5
|11.3
|-
|-
Notes: m = metres; Au = gold; Ag = silver; Cu = copper; g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent; (-) = not significant. Sufficient work has not been completed to determine true widths for the intervals reported. All intervals are reported as depth of sample.
Table 2: 2025 RC Drill Hole Locations
|Drill Hole
|Azi
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|E (UTM WGS84)
|N (UTM WGS84)
|Elev (m)
|APMMAD25-01
|170
|-70
|244
|397540
|5061110
|1616
|APMMAD25-02
|208
|-75
|244
|397538
|5061108
|1615
|APMMAD25-03
|052
|-57
|169
|397570
|5061233
|1602
|APMMAD25-04
|042
|-65
|195
|397569
|5061234
|1604
|APMMAD25-05
|290
|-70
|305
|397420
|5061265
|1611
|APMMAD25-06
|230
|-55
|184
|397615
|5061352
|1578
|APMMAD25-07
|116
|-55
|200
|397546
|5061105
|1615
|APMMAD25-08
|000
|-90
|255
|397416
|5061194
|1607
Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement
American Pacific Mining is committed to high-quality exploration practices at its Madison Project. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, and sampling occurred on five-foot (1.5-meter) intervals, with all drilling, sampling, and logging conducted by qualified personnel. The program included careful planning of drill hole locations, cross-referencing of depths with sample IDs, and rigorous field QAQC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference material, blanks, and field duplicates.
All samples were securely transported to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories to their Sparks, Nevada facility for preparation and analysis. Final assay results and certificates were delivered directly to the Company.
Analytical Methods for the project include:
Paragon Labs
- 50AR-MS : Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.
AuAg-GR30 : Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results. Au-FA30 : Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.
OLAR-ASS : Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.
About the Madison Copper-Gold Project
The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining) .
Third-Party Project ReferencesHercules Silver Corp., "Hercules Silver Intersects 185 Meters of 0.84% Cu, 111 ppm Mo and 2.6 g/t Ag in First Deep Hole Drilled at Hercules," News Release dated 10 Oct 2023. Microsoft Word - BUTTE-A WORLD CLASS ORE DEPOSIT Operations - Molybdenum Business Unit - Centerra Gold Inc. CuMo PROJECT - The CuMo Project . Price, B. J. (2005, August 10). Technical report: Madison Gold Property, Silver Star Area, Madison County, Montana, USA (Amended ed.; originally issued April 30, 2005). Vancouver, BC: B. J. Price Geological Consultants Inc. Report prepared for Minera Capital Corp.
Disclaimer: References to mineralization at other projects are for illustrative and information purposes only, and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted at the Company's Project.
Qualified Person Statement
Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.
About American Pacific Mining Corp.
American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.
On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:
Warwick Smith, CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada
