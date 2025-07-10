Copper Fox Receives Bureau Of Land Management Acceptance Of Surety Bond For Mineral Mountain Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc.and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Minerals Co. (""), are pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted our Surety Bond for the Mineral Mountain Plan of Operation to conduct an exploratory drill program (see news release dated October 31, 2024) on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper property (2,692.4ha) located within the Mineral Mountain mining district, Arizona. The Mineral Mountain mining district is located within a northeast trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25 kilometers (km) southwest from Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20km northeast of Taseko's Florence porphyry copper deposit.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The acceptance of the Surety Bond by the BLM Arizona State Office was the last step required to commence our planned drill program. This is an important milestone for the Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project as this is the first ever drill program to be completed on the project, based on our knowledge. Our exploration activities identified an exceptionally large, high quality porphyry copper target that is the subject of the planned drill program. I would like to thank the BLM and our consultants for their hard work in completing the steps required to obtain the approval of our Plan of Operation."

Drilling Program

The Plan of Operation consists of up to four diamond drill holes for a total of 2,500 meters (m) to test two areas of higher chargeability (>18 mrads) within a 3,200m long by 1,200m wide chargeability anomaly (>12mrads) that underlies a 3,400m long by 1,600m wide porphyry copper footprint.

Next Steps

Copper Fox is in the process of soliciting bids for the drill program from four Arizona certified drilling contractors as well as completing logistical arrangements to support the drill program. The drill program is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025 which, due to summer temperatures, provides safer working conditions for the drilling contractors.

Mineral Mountain Project

The Mineral Mountain project covers a 3,400m by 1,600m zone of gold "enriched" porphyry copper style mineralization associated with a 3,200m by 1,200m open-ended buried chargeability anomaly hosted in porphyritic granodiorite and quartz monzonite phases of the Laramide age Mineral Mountain intrusive (69.7 +/- 0.4 Ma; U/Pb zircon). The surface portion of the porphyry copper target is interpreted to represent the Supergene portion of a large zone of gold "enriched" copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization hosting over 800 copper showings associated with a central core of potassic alteration (Kspar-biotite-magnetite) contained within a broader zone of Sericitic-Chlorite alteration. Propylitic (epidote + chlorite + calcite) alteration has been observed within the potassic and sericitic alteration zones but is primarily located on the margin of the Sericite-Chlorite alteration.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc. Its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer