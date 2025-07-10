Dubai: Over Dh6.5 Million In Financial Aid For Inmates In First Half Of 2025

More than Dh6.5 million worth of financial and in-kind support was extended to inmates in Dubai's correctional facilities in the first half of 2025, helping them cover overdue rent, support for families, travel costs, educational fees, health supplies, and other basic needs.

The aid also funded humanitarian initiatives that brought relief and moments of joy to inmates on various occasions, according to the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police.

The total value of assistance reached Dh6,599,116, provided by the Humanitarian Care Section in cooperation with philanthropic partners and civil society organisations.

Major General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department, said the contributions reflect a strong sense of solidarity and support within Emirati society. He praised charitable institutions, individual donors and private sector partners for helping inmates rebuild their lives and boost their morale.

He also acknowledged the Humanitarian Care Department team for their continued efforts in offering comprehensive support to both male and female inmates, aiming to encourage positive behavioural change and ease the burdens many face behind bars.

Last year, Dubai Police provided Dh7.6 million in aid to inmates, helping inmates to rebuild their lives, preparing them for reintegration into society, and promoting values of solidarity and social cohesion within the community. That support included paying off debts, covering tuition fees, medical expenses, housing rent, and issuing flight tickets for released inmates who wished to return to their home countries.