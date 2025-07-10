Allowances, Bonuses To School Staff During Official Holidays To Resume

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Khater has announced that allowances and bonuses to school staff during official holidays will resume.

The Minister made this remark on her X account, explaining the Decision No. 23 of 2025, which amends certain provisions of the employment system for school staff.

“Praise be to Allah and by His grace, the Council of Ministers has issued Decision No. 23 of 2025 amending certain provisions of the employment regulations for school staff, originally issued by Council of Ministers Decision No. 32 of 2019,” said Al-Khater.

She added:“Accordingly, Article 14 of the aforementioned employment regulations has been repealed. As a result, the payment of allowances and bonuses to school staff during official holidays, as regulated by law, will resume. These allowances and bonuses were previously not disbursed under the now-cancelled Article 14.”

“I take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues from the school staff for their tremendous efforts throughout the academic year. I wish them continued success, excellence, and dedication,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said in a statement yesterday that the State Cabinet has issued Decision No. 23 of 2025 amending certain provisions of the employment system for school staff.

The decision stipulates the cancellation of Article 14 of the system issued under Decision No. 32 of 2019, which previously excluded certain allowances and bonuses from being counted in the total salary during vacation periods, except in specific cases.

This decision comes as part of efforts to safeguard the financial rights and job-related benefits of those working in the educational field.

It aims to promote professional stability and motivate both teaching and administrative staff to continue excelling in a supportive and balanced work environment.

The decision took effect on June 25, 2025, and applies to all employees of government schools in the country.

It will be implemented within a legal and regulatory framework that takes into account the aspirations of educational professionals and aligns with the needs of the modern educational system.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education affirmed that this amendment is a positive step toward establishing a fair and attractive work environment that fosters motivation and sustainability.

It contributes to enhancing the quality of education and improving performance in schools, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

