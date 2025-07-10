Dia Mirza Says RHTDM Theme Tune Has Defined The Song Of Her 'Adult Life'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza has expressed gratitude for her debut film“Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, which was released in 2001, for shaping her life's journey.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie dressed in a white kurta. The doe-eyed actress appears beguiling in the picture as she smiles for the camera lens.

For the background score, Dia, who essayed the role of Reena in the cult classic, used the rain theme, which introduced her in the Gautham Vasudev Menon film.

“This tune has in so many ways defined the song of my adult life... I was 19 when I danced in the rain with children... the first visual that introduced me as an actor to the audience. With a film title that defines the very essence of the hope one carries into this journey called - LIFE,” she wrote as the caption.

Dia then thanked everyone for the love she has received for the film.

“Rehna Hain Terre Dil Mein - Then, Now and Always... So so grateful for your acceptance, your generosity and love,” she added.

“Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” is a romantic drama. It also stars R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher.

The film is a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale, which also starred Madhavan in his reprise role. This is Dia Mirza's debut film as well as Tamil actor, Madhavan's official Bollywood debut film after having an uncredited appearance in the song "Chup Tum Raho" in Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi.

The film revolves around the love story of Madhav "Maddy" Shastri and Reena Malhotra. The latter is set to get engaged to Rajeev "Sam" Samra, who is a young man settled in the US and Maddy's former college rival.

Dia's latest work includes”Nadaaniyan” directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.