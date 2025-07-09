Single/Dual Circuit Filling Valve Released Specifications And Industry Applications
|
Comparison dimensions
|
Single circuit filling valve
|
Dual circuit filling valve
|
Applicable scenarios
|
Scenarios with relatively simple system structures and high requirements for the independence of a single circuit, such as the single – action control circuit of small construction machinery (e.g., the small arm extension and retraction circuit of a small excavator, etc.)
|
Complex hydraulic systems with multi – circuit cooperative operations, such as large – scale mining machinery (needing to control actions like excavation and lifting simultaneously) and large – scale hydraulic machine tools (multi – axis linkage processing scenarios)
|
Features
|
Simple structure, realizing precise charging control for a single circuit, ensuring the stability and high efficiency of hydraulic power in a single path
|
Can charge the accumulators of two circuits simultaneously or separately, meeting the pressure and flow requirements of different circuits under complex working conditions
|
valve
|
Help equipment complete precise single actions, suitable for simple systems to reduce costs and increase efficiency
|
Improve the coordination and operation efficiency of multi – circuit systems, making multi – action cooperative operations more smooth and precise
Excellent features, solid performance advantages
In terms of product characteristics, this filling valve shows comprehensive performance advantages:
1. Stress and life expectancy
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Value
|
Upper limit charging pressure setting range
|
70 – 200bar
|
The charging pressure interval is wide, reducing the start – up frequency of the hydraulic pump, decreasing equipment wear, and improving the service life of the hydraulic pump and the system
2. Flow and flow capacity
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Value
|Charging Flow Specification
|3/6/10/25Lpm, multiple options available
|Flexibly adapt to systems with different flow requirements
|Bypass Port Flow Capacity
|5 – 113Lpm
|Ensure smooth circulation of hydraulic oil
|Bypass Port Pressure Drop (when flow < 40Lpm)
|5bar
|Reduce pressure loss and improve system energy efficiency
3. Structure and environment adaptation
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Value
|
Structural Design
|
Compact structure
|
Easy to layout and install in narrow spaces, meeting the integration needs of hydraulic systems for various equipment
|
Working Medium
|
Mineral – based hydraulic oil
|
High universality, suitable for most hydraulic systems
|
Viscosity Range
|
2.8 – 380mm2/s
|
Can work stably in environments with different oil viscosities
|
Hydraulic Oil Temperature Range
|
-30°C to 107°C
|
Can operate stably in complex environments such as severe cold and high temperature
|
Cleanliness Standard
|
Complies with 18/16/13 class and ISO3446 standard
|
Ensure reliable operation under harsh working conditions, reducing failures caused by hydraulic oil contamination
|
Maximum Input Pressure
|
210bar
|
Suitable for high – pressure working conditions, ensuring system stability
4. Optional configuration
In addition to the single/dual circuit configuration, overflow valves and other components can also be selected to further expand product functions, meet the personalized needs of different users, and provide more flexibility for hydraulic system design. Industry experts said that this single-circuit/dual-circuit filling valve provides key support for the efficient operation of open hydraulic systems with its precise functional design, diverse scene adaptation and excellent performance.
Its launch will not only help improve the operating efficiency and stability of various hydraulic equipment, but will also promote equipment upgrades and technological innovations in industries such as engineering machinery, metallurgy, and industrial manufacturing, injecting new impetus into the development of the hydraulic industry. With the deepening of market promotion and application, it is expected to become a benchmark for filling valve products in open hydraulic systems, leading the industry to a more efficient and intelligent development stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment