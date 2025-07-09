Single/Dual Circuit Filling Valve Released Specifications And Industry Applications

This filling valve focuses on the application scenarios of open hydraulic systems. It is installed between the pump and the downstream secondary hydraulic device (such as the power steering control valve, cylinder, etc.), and assumes the key responsibility of quantitative filling of the accumulator. Its core function is“filling on demand”. According to system requirements, it can take oil from the quantitative pump to fill the accumulator, complete the filling operation at a stable flow rate under the set pressure, and keep the filling state constant within the set pressure range.

During the filling process, although the flow of the downstream auxiliary hydraulic device will be reduced, it will not significantly interfere with the normal operation of the component. As long as the filling valve does not hinder the flow and pressure transmission of the pump, the downstream secondary hydraulic device can always obtain the full system pressure to ensure the stable output of the system power. At the same time, the accumulator filling flow and the upper and lower limits of the accumulator pressure can be set as needed in the production process, providing customized filling solutions for hydraulic systems under different working conditions.

Single and dual circuits, covering multiple application scenarios

The product provides two configurations, single circuit and dual circuit, accurately covering the needs of hydraulic systems of different complexity. The specific comparison is as follows: