Single/Dual Circuit Filling Valve Released Specifications And Industry Applications


2025-07-09 03:04:09
(MENAFN- GetNews) Precise functions, adapted to the needs of open hydraulic systems

This filling valve focuses on the application scenarios of open hydraulic systems. It is installed between the pump and the downstream secondary hydraulic device (such as the power steering control valve, cylinder, etc.), and assumes the key responsibility of quantitative filling of the accumulator. Its core function is“filling on demand”. According to system requirements, it can take oil from the quantitative pump to fill the accumulator, complete the filling operation at a stable flow rate under the set pressure, and keep the filling state constant within the set pressure range.

During the filling process, although the flow of the downstream auxiliary hydraulic device will be reduced, it will not significantly interfere with the normal operation of the component. As long as the filling valve does not hinder the flow and pressure transmission of the pump, the downstream secondary hydraulic device can always obtain the full system pressure to ensure the stable output of the system power. At the same time, the accumulator filling flow and the upper and lower limits of the accumulator pressure can be set as needed in the production process, providing customized filling solutions for hydraulic systems under different working conditions.

Single and dual circuits, covering multiple application scenarios

The product provides two configurations, single circuit and dual circuit, accurately covering the needs of hydraulic systems of different complexity. The specific comparison is as follows:

Comparison dimensions

Single circuit filling valve

Dual circuit filling valve

Applicable scenarios

Scenarios with relatively simple system structures and high requirements for the independence of a single circuit, such as the single – action control circuit of small construction machinery (e.g., the small arm extension and retraction circuit of a small excavator, etc.)

Complex hydraulic systems with multi – circuit cooperative operations, such as large – scale mining machinery (needing to control actions like excavation and lifting simultaneously) and large – scale hydraulic machine tools (multi – axis linkage processing scenarios)

Features

Simple structure, realizing precise charging control for a single circuit, ensuring the stability and high efficiency of hydraulic power in a single path

Can charge the accumulators of two circuits simultaneously or separately, meeting the pressure and flow requirements of different circuits under complex working conditions

valve

Help equipment complete precise single actions, suitable for simple systems to reduce costs and increase efficiency

Improve the coordination and operation efficiency of multi – circuit systems, making multi – action cooperative operations more smooth and precise





Excellent features, solid performance advantages

In terms of product characteristics, this filling valve shows comprehensive performance advantages:

1. Stress and life expectancy

Parameter

Details

Value

Upper limit charging pressure setting range

70 – 200bar

The charging pressure interval is wide, reducing the start – up frequency of the hydraulic pump, decreasing equipment wear, and improving the service life of the hydraulic pump and the system

2. Flow and flow capacity

Parameter

Details

Value
Charging Flow Specification 3/6/10/25Lpm, multiple options available Flexibly adapt to systems with different flow requirements
Bypass Port Flow Capacity 5 – 113Lpm Ensure smooth circulation of hydraulic oil
Bypass Port Pressure Drop (when flow < 40Lpm) 5bar Reduce pressure loss and improve system energy efficiency

3. Structure and environment adaptation

Parameter

Details

Value

Structural Design

Compact structure

Easy to layout and install in narrow spaces, meeting the integration needs of hydraulic systems for various equipment

Working Medium

Mineral – based hydraulic oil

High universality, suitable for most hydraulic systems

Viscosity Range

2.8 – 380mm2/s

Can work stably in environments with different oil viscosities

Hydraulic Oil Temperature Range

-30°C to 107°C

Can operate stably in complex environments such as severe cold and high temperature

Cleanliness Standard

Complies with 18/16/13 class and ISO3446 standard

Ensure reliable operation under harsh working conditions, reducing failures caused by hydraulic oil contamination

Maximum Input Pressure

210bar

Suitable for high – pressure working conditions, ensuring system stability

4. Optional configuration

In addition to the single/dual circuit configuration, overflow valves and other components can also be selected to further expand product functions, meet the personalized needs of different users, and provide more flexibility for hydraulic system design. Industry experts said that this single-circuit/dual-circuit filling valve provides key support for the efficient operation of open hydraulic systems with its precise functional design, diverse scene adaptation and excellent performance.

Its launch will not only help improve the operating efficiency and stability of various hydraulic equipment, but will also promote equipment upgrades and technological innovations in industries such as engineering machinery, metallurgy, and industrial manufacturing, injecting new impetus into the development of the hydraulic industry. With the deepening of market promotion and application, it is expected to become a benchmark for filling valve products in open hydraulic systems, leading the industry to a more efficient and intelligent development stage.

