Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli drone assault strikes Lebanese city, killing three civilians

2025-07-09 08:39:58
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone attack near the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday left three people dead and 13 others wounded, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

A statement from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center revealed that most of the victims were civilians, including bystanders and workers at nearby shops and businesses.

Security sources reported that the strike began when a missile aimed at a vehicle missed and detonated on a public road in the town of Al-Ayrouniyeh, prompting the passengers to flee. A second missile then struck the vehicle directly, igniting it in flames.

According to Israeli media, the operation targeted Mehran Mustafa Baajour, who is alleged to lead the planning division in Hamas’ construction wing in Tripoli. However, local Lebanese media reported that the assassination attempt was unsuccessful.

This strike marks the first Israeli air operation to reach deep into northern Lebanon since the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel came into effect on November 27, 2024. That truce, brokered by the United States and France, had aimed to end over a year of cross-border conflict.

