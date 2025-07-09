Azerbaijan Details Investment Scale In Khankendi, Aghdara, And Khojaly
According to him, existing buildings in those areas are being leased to business owners following legislation and based on applications.
So far, 474 properties have been leased to entrepreneurs in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly.
Various types of facilities have already begun operations in the region, while others are undergoing preparations by investors.
Besides, Gahramanov stated that nearly 2,000 people have been employed at the newly operational facilities.
“Once all contracted facilities begin operations, the number of jobs is expected to reach 5,000. The success of the local economy is strongly supported by the state's incentive mechanisms in the liberated territories.
According to the Tax Code, residents of the liberated areas have been exempt from income, property, land, and simplified taxes for 10 years starting from January 1, 2023. These incentive mechanisms are facilitating the involvement of both domestic and foreign investors in rebuilding the economy of Karabakh.
We are also interested in cooperating with diplomatic missions abroad to inform foreign investors about the favorable conditions and incentives available for investment activity in the liberated territories,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment