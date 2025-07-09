Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading

FXPrimus , a leading global brokerage, proudly announces the launch of Synthetic Indices; instruments designed for traders who want uninterrupted market activity. They offer engineered volatility and a clean, structured high performance trading environment.

Unlike traditional assets affected by news events, economic reports, or geopolitical shifts, Synthetic Indices simulate real-market price behaviors using robust, mathematically modeled random number generation, creating an always-available, internally consistent trading experience.

A New Asset Class for a New Kind of Trader

Running 24/7 and available on MT5, FXPrimus Synthetic Indices are designed to replicate price movements based on randomly generated statistical behavior models, independent of real-world markets. This makes them ideal for traders with high-risk appetites who value non-stop volatility without macroeconomic noise. By eliminating the influence of earnings announcements, central bank decisions, and geopolitical instability, FXPrimus gives traders full visibility and a consistent market rhythm.

The Synthetics Suite

The full FXPrimus Synthetic Indices offering includes four distinct series, each tailored to a specific trading preference:

Smash & Boost (500 / 800 / 1000)

These directional indices generate sharp upward (Boost) or downward (Smash) price movements on average every 500, 800, or 1000 ticks making them ideal for momentum traders and breakout strategies.

Dynamic (25 / 50 / 75 / 100)

Emulating real-market volatility with one-second tick intervals, this series provides four levels of controlled intensity. Dynamic Indices are perfect for backtesting setups, building consistency, and fine-tuning strategy.

Pace (1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5)

With structured, step-based price movements in fixed increments, the Pace series supports traders who prefer rhythm and repetition. Especially effective for scalpers and system traders.

Bounce (25 / 50 / 75)

Designed to simulate short bursts of high-speed movement, Bounce Indices deliver an average of about three explosive price jumps per hour, making it ideal for high-pressure decision-making and reflex-driven trades.

Each series is crafted to support a wide spectrum of technical trading styles, allowing for seamless portfolio diversification within the synthetic ecosystem.

More Than Just Another Launch – A Strategic Shift for FXPrimus

The release of Synthetic Indices is not an isolated product announcement but part of a broader wave of innovation at FXPrimus. In recent months, the broker has also launched:



PrimoConnect , a proprietary social network for traders focused on collaboration, transparency, and community-driven insights.

A fully redesigned website , modernizing the user experience and making education and platform navigation more intuitive.

A streamlined client area , optimized for faster onboarding, better account management, and mobile responsiveness. A $100 welcome gift for all new clients.

Coming soon, FXPrimus will also roll out increased leverage up to 1:2000 , expanding the firm's flexibility for clients who demand more dynamic capital exposure.

Why Traders Are Taking Notice

FXPrimus Synthetic Indices are built with the same infrastructure standards that FXPrimus is known for: secure trading environments, fast execution, and full transparency. With high leverage options and competitive trading conditions, these indices represent a natural progression for traders looking to push their strategies further.

They are particularly well suited for:



Independent traders looking for continuous price action

Technical traders who rely on pattern and structure recognition

Strategic testers who need repeatable conditions for optimization High-frequency and short-term traders seeking constant market access

Built for Traders Who Dare Challenge the Conventional

With Synthetic Indices, FXPrimus is empowering traders to escape external uncertainty and enter a world of controlled intensity. These markets don't pause, and they don't wait. They reward timing, discipline, and precision.

As part of its ongoing mission, FXPrimus will continue to invest in infrastructure, technology, and tools that can help traders evolve beyond reaction into trading mastery and financial independence.

Synthetic Indices Now Available for Trading on the Platform

Synthetic Indices are now available on FXPrimus through eligible accounts.

To learn more, users can visit: https://fxprimus.com/market-type/synthetic-indices

*T&Cs apply. Availability may vary by region and account type. These products are only available to clients under Primus Markets.

About FXPrimus

