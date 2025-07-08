Messangi Strengthens Telecom Partnership Model With Scalable White-Label Cpaas And Monetization Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) The platform empowers mobile operators to offer branded enterprise messaging and subscriber monetization solutions using existing infrastructure.







Messangi, a global provider of digital communication infrastructure, announces enhancements to its telecom partnershi model through its carrier-grade CPaaS platform. Designed to support mobile operators seeking to modernize their enterprise offerings, the platform enables the delivery of multichannel messaging, customer engagement, and subscriber monetization services under the operator's brand.

The CPaaS platform integrates directly with telecom infrastructure and supports SMS, WhatsApp Business , RCS and Email. It is optimized for high-volume traffic, regulatory compliance, and flexible branding, allowing operators to retain full control of the customer experience while bringing new services to market quickly.







Multichannel Capabilities Designed for Enterprise Scale

Messangi's platform helps telecom operators consolidate their messaging infrastructure by offering a single, streamlined connection across multiple channels. Enterprises gain access to SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS and email-simplifying technical integration while meeting the growing demand for omnichannel communication. This unified approach supports evolving customer expectations and helps enterprises future-proof their engagement strategies with minimal overhead.

“This partnership-oriented model reflects our vision for how telecom operators can evolve in the digital era,” said Santiago Rojas, CEO of Messangi.“We're focused on helping carriers unlock new enterprise value through modular, scalable infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into their existing environments.”

Messangi's offering also includes tools that help operators activate new monetization streams by transforming first-party subscriber data into targeted advertising opportunities. With consent-based profiling, sponsored data models, mobile portals, and location-aware campaigns, operators can generate incremental revenue while adhering to privacy regulations.







A built-in engagement suite enables automation across key lifecycle touchpoints-from onboarding and loyalty campaigns to inactivity and usage notifications. Operators gain access to configurable templates, analytics dashboards, and omnichannel orchestration tools designed for operational teams.

Messangi offers full white-label customization and dedicated training for technical and commercial teams to support seamless implementation. The company also collaborates with partners on co-marketing strategies to accelerate enterprise adoption.

Operating globally, Messangi continues to enable telecom operators to become providers of next-generation communication services and data monetization solutions, helping them strengthen enterprise relationships and improve subscriber value.







About Messangi

Messangi provides omnichannel communication and subscriber monetization solutions to telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprises. Its platform includes messaging APIs, campaign automation, and advertising tools deployed in white-label mod for telecom-grade performance. With decades of experience in carrier environments, Messangi helps clients deploy compliant, scalable, and profitable digital communication services.

For more information, visit .