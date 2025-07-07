Kiavi Expands Leadership Team To Further Bolster Construction Lending Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hallock brings decades of expertise in construction financing and real estate investment lending. Prior to joining Kiavi, he served in various construction financing leadership roles, including Chief Lending Officer for DPL Capital and Genesis Capital as well as Head of Loan Products at PeerStreet. A seasoned leader and construction industry expert, Hallock will oversee all aspects of Kiavi's Construction Lending vertical, including product ownership, team oversight, and growth strategies.

"Tom and Robert have deep construction financing expertise, fueling Kiavi's next chapter of growth." - Arvind Mohan, CEO

Post thi

Another industry leader, Jayne has 20 years of experience in construction finance, specializing in leading business development initiatives that significantly drive growth. His most-recent roles were Head of National Business Development at Archwest Capital with a focus on establishing the company's construction lending platform and Chief Construction Officer for Genesis Capital, overseeing its Construction Lending vertical. Jayne is also a residential real estate developer himself, founding a Los Angeles-based firm specializing in unique and historical renovation projects. At Kiavi, he will oversee all growth initiatives related to the company's Construction Lending vertical.

"We are delighted to welcome proven industry veterans Tom and Robert to the Kiavi team to take our ground-up construction product to the next level," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi . "Both Tom and Robert have deep expertise in the construction financing space and are proven leaders, bringing the drive and strategic vision needed to fuel Kiavi's next chapter of growth. We look forward to putting Kiavi's technology platform, AI/ML models, and data advantage to work in serving even more real estate investors and developers, helping them move faster, build smarter, and create much-needed new housing units to combat the housing shortage nationwide," he concluded.

Kiavi's Construction Financing product applies the company's technology platform and data advantage to offer competitively priced, transparent, and reliable capital to real estate developers looking to rebuild outdated houses or build new homes on vacant lots. Kiavi enables developers to move much quicker than traditional financing options by automating processes and simplifying documents while helping them make smarter investment decisions by using AI and ML models to inform their ROI and after-repair value.

These strategic additions to Kiavi's leadership team come as the lender continues to reach record scale and loan volume. In the first half of 2025, Kiavi originated a record $3.9 billion in loan volume across its various products, a 30% increase over the same period last year. In addition, Kiavi recently became the first private lender to fund 100,000 loans to real estate investors, closed two separate $300 million rated securitizations , expanded into 13 additional states , and launched an After Repair Value (ARV) and Cash-to-Close Estimator tool to help investors instantly assess the post-renovation value and ROI potential of a deal.

Kiavi is a top lender to residential real estate investors in the United States. The company's technology platform, data-driven approach, and leading capital execution allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

About Kiavi

With more than $28.5 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.