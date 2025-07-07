Heavy Rains Expected Across Pakistan PDMA Issues Alerts For KP, Punjab, Sindh And Balochistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Widespread heavy rains are expected across most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, with isolated downpours likely in some areas of Sindh and Balochistan today, according to the Meteorological Department.

In view of the forecast, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have issued alerts to ensure preparedness.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, cloudy skies are expected with chances of light to heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Rainfall is expected in multiple areas including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. Heavy rainfall may occur at certain spots.

The rain forecast covers Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Kasur, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh. Showers are also expected in Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, and D.G. Khan, with chances of intense rainfall in some areas.

In Lahore, light showers are likely during the day followed by heavier rain at night. The temperature is expected to range between 26°C and 31°C.

In response, the MD of WASA has instructed operational staff to remain alert and actively manage drainage during rainfall.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has advised the public to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon spell, which is expected to continue until July 10.

He urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid weak and vulnerable buildings, and drive cautiously during rainfall.

For emergencies, citizens can contact PDMA helpline 1129.

Most districts of Sindh will remain hot and humid. However, isolated showers are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Mithi, Sanghar, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Kashmore. Light rain or drizzle is also possible in Karachi and surrounding coastal areas.

The weather in most parts of Balochistan will remain hot and humid, with chances of rainfall in Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Bolan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kharan, and Lasbela. Isolated areas may also experience heavy rain.