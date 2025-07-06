Explosion Reported As Tanker Loads Up At Ust-Luga Port In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to The Insider , Ukrinform saw.

The Russian Ministry of Transport reported a“minor leak of liquid ammonia during a loading incident” on the Eco Wizard tanker.

The terminal's emergency services are currently dealing with the consequences of the incident, the report says, adding that divers are yet to inspect the vessel below her waterline. The crew has been evacuated, no casualties have been reported.

Further loading of the freight was promptly stopped, the statement said.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that the blast occurred on board the ship during the pumping of ammonia at the MHK Eurochem terminal, effectively damaging the hull. The ship is currently sinking, reports claim.

According to Marine Traffic, Eco Wizard flies the flag of the Marshall Islands. The vessel arrived in Ust-Luga from Belgium.

It is noted that, since year-start, this is the sixth tanker that suffered an explosion after checking at Russian ports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 27, the Vilamoura tanker exploded off the coast of Libya after visiting a Russian port. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate at MoD Ukraine, the tanker is part of Russia's shadow fleet feeding its war machine.