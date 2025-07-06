Explosion Reported As Tanker Loads Up At Ust-Luga Port In Russia
The Russian Ministry of Transport reported a“minor leak of liquid ammonia during a loading incident” on the Eco Wizard tanker.
The terminal's emergency services are currently dealing with the consequences of the incident, the report says, adding that divers are yet to inspect the vessel below her waterline. The crew has been evacuated, no casualties have been reported.Read also: Russia seeks to resume LNG exports despite sanctions - media
Further loading of the freight was promptly stopped, the statement said.
Russian Telegram channels wrote that the blast occurred on board the ship during the pumping of ammonia at the MHK Eurochem terminal, effectively damaging the hull. The ship is currently sinking, reports claim.
According to Marine Traffic, Eco Wizard flies the flag of the Marshall Islands. The vessel arrived in Ust-Luga from Belgium.
It is noted that, since year-start, this is the sixth tanker that suffered an explosion after checking at Russian ports.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 27, the Vilamoura tanker exploded off the coast of Libya after visiting a Russian port. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate at MoD Ukraine, the tanker is part of Russia's shadow fleet feeding its war machine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment