Israeli President Urges Netanyahu for Gaza Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement prior to his upcoming visit to Washington for discussions with American officials.
Earlier that day, Herzog had a meeting with Netanyahu, just a few hours before the prime minister's scheduled flight to the United States, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump.
“During my meeting with the Prime Minister, I emphasized the importance of the visit as a significant step in advancing the deal to bring back the hostages,” Herzog stated in an official release from his office.
He added that this diplomatic initiative could offer a “chance to open horizons for significant regional developments,” though he did not elaborate further.
The Israeli head of state also mentioned that he had spoken with Netanyahu about “the opportunity to strengthen relations with other countries,” signaling broader diplomatic objectives tied to the proposed agreement.
Herzog acknowledged the potential risks involved in any accord with Hamas, remarking that he “does not downplay the possible prices and understands the concerns.”
However, he expressed faith that “the Security Cabinet and the security establishment will know how to address the challenges.”
As reported by a news outlet, Netanyahu is expected to leave for Washington at 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Hamas announced late Friday that it had issued a “positive” response to mediators concerning a recent proposal for a Gaza truce and prisoner swap.
