403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Captures Two Villages in Donetsk, Kharkiv
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that its military had captured two additional villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv regions as part of its continuing military campaign in the war-torn country.
According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian forces had taken control of Piddubne, a village approximately 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) north of the vital town of Velyka Novosilka in eastern Donetsk. Russia had previously asserted it seized Velyka Novosilka on January 27. This town is strategically located at the crossroads of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Piddubne lies roughly 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from this tri-junction and is about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the administrative border that separates Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The Russian statement also reported the capture of Sobolivka, a village situated about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to the west of Kupiansk, a key city that has become a focal point in Moscow's offensive within the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on Russia's claims. Independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.
According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian forces had taken control of Piddubne, a village approximately 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) north of the vital town of Velyka Novosilka in eastern Donetsk. Russia had previously asserted it seized Velyka Novosilka on January 27. This town is strategically located at the crossroads of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Piddubne lies roughly 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from this tri-junction and is about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the administrative border that separates Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The Russian statement also reported the capture of Sobolivka, a village situated about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to the west of Kupiansk, a key city that has become a focal point in Moscow's offensive within the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on Russia's claims. Independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment