Road Accident Involving Ukrainian Bus In Hungary Injures 19, Two In Serious Condition

"According to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, on July 6, a road traffic accident occurred between the towns of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration. As a result of the accident, 19 people were injured, including 17 underage Ukrainian citizens. At least two of the minors sustained serious injuries," the Ministry stated.

The ministry added that the injured were hospitalized in local medical facilities. The remaining 49 passengers have been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast.

Diplomats from the Ukrainian Embassy immediately traveled to the scene of the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the Ukrainian Embassy is in constant contact with the competent Hungarian authorities and the hospitals where the Ukrainian citizens were taken, and assured that the case is under special supervision.

