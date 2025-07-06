403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Sao Tome, Principe Strengthen Ties
(MENAFN) Russia and the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have explored ways to deepen their mutual collaboration across various sectors, including defense and farming, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy located in the Central African archipelago.
The two nations had previously formalized a pact in St. Petersburg the prior year, an arrangement the Kremlin described as aiming to foster enduring defense cooperation.
This accord encompasses joint military exercises and efforts to combat terrorism, and it is designed to remain effective without a predetermined end date.
On Wednesday, Vladimir Tararov, who serves as the Russian ambassador to both Angola and Sao Tome and Principe, held discussions with Prime Minister Americo Ramos of Sao Tome.
As reported by the Russian Embassy, the meeting centered on “current topics of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest.”
Following the talks, Tararov addressed members of the press and shared that the discussions involved collaboration in farming and military-technical sectors, along with joint exploration into biodiversity and marine ecosystems.
The two nations had previously formalized a pact in St. Petersburg the prior year, an arrangement the Kremlin described as aiming to foster enduring defense cooperation.
This accord encompasses joint military exercises and efforts to combat terrorism, and it is designed to remain effective without a predetermined end date.
On Wednesday, Vladimir Tararov, who serves as the Russian ambassador to both Angola and Sao Tome and Principe, held discussions with Prime Minister Americo Ramos of Sao Tome.
As reported by the Russian Embassy, the meeting centered on “current topics of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest.”
Following the talks, Tararov addressed members of the press and shared that the discussions involved collaboration in farming and military-technical sectors, along with joint exploration into biodiversity and marine ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment