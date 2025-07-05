UAE Airlifts Patient Suffering Medical Emergency From Oman

The UAE has airlifted a patient, who had suffered a health emergency, from Oman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and the UAE Embassy in Muscat, carried out the air ambulance mission for an injured person who had suffered a sudden health problem while in Oman.

With the cooperation and support of Omani authorities, the injured person was transported by ambulance to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, after receiving treatment at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the efforts of the Omani authorities and their significant role in supporting the UAE Embassy in Muscat, which contributed to the success of the air ambulance mission.