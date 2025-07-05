Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moecc Holds Lecture For Environmental Club Students

Moecc Holds Lecture For Environmental Club Students


2025-07-05 11:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has organised the first lecture in the Environmental Club Summer Programme series titled 'Orientation and Introduction to Sustainability'.
The lecture was delivered by Dr Abdullah Ahmed al-Tamimi, head of the Sustainable Production and Consumption Section in the ministry's Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department. It was aimed to highlight the concepts of environmental sustainability and the role of individuals in supporting the state's efforts in this area.

