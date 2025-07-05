Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Sends Strong Message To China Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu At Dalai Lama's Birthday Celebrations


2025-07-05 03:13:21
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu attended the birthday celebrations of Dalai Lama. Both the leaders made their presence at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple where the Dalai Lama resides. Notably, the move came amid ongoing global attention on the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. It has been an issue that remains a point of contention between the Chinese government and the Tibetan leadership in exile. However, China has emphasised that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the central govt in Beijing. Earlier, Kiren Rijiju asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself.

