Ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza takes grim new turn
(MENAFN) The ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has taken a grim new turn, with aid distribution sites reportedly becoming scenes of deadly ambushes, according to multiple reports and eyewitness accounts. For over 600 days, Israel's offensive—marked by relentless bombings, sniper fire, and deprivation—has devastated Palestinian lives in the enclave.
Since late May, disturbing footage has emerged showing emaciated Palestinians being gunned down while waiting in line for humanitarian aid. These incidents, allegedly involving Israeli soldiers and foreign mercenaries, have added to a long list of accusations against Israel, including the destruction of hospitals, attacks on churches, schools, and UN facilities, and the targeting of displaced people in designated "safe zones."
Over the past 100 days, Israel has intensified its blockade on Gaza, completely cutting off access to food, clean water, medicine, and fuel—leaving ambulances inoperable and hospitals barely functional. This blockade follows years of restrictions that have left Gaza under siege for more than 17 years.
Beyond Gaza, critics point to a broader pattern of Israeli aggression, including airstrikes in Lebanon, Syria, and more recently, Iran. Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian civilians, including children, continue to face violence from Israeli soldiers and settlers.
The situation for journalists and medics has also grown dire, with over 200 reporters reportedly killed and medical workers targeted. Accounts of torture, including the deaths of Palestinian doctors held in Israeli custody, further underscore the brutality of the conflict.
Observers note that such atrocities are not new. References to past wars, such as those in 2009 and 2014, recall moments where segments of the Israeli public reportedly watched Gaza bombings from hilltops or wore provocative T-shirts glorifying sniper killings.
Psychological trauma is also widespread. As far back as 2010, mental health studies indicated that over 90% of Gaza’s children showed signs of PTSD. Fifteen years and numerous military operations later, the psychological toll has only deepened.
