Global Collaborative Robot Market To Double By 2031 With Steady 12% Annual Growth

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Global collaborative robot market forecast to grow 12 percent a year to 2031

July 4, 2025 by David Edwards

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Market , valued at $1,020 million in 2024, is projected to reach $2,199 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.8 percent during the forecast period of 2025-2031.

According to QY Research , this market report offers in-depth insights into industry dynamics, emerging trends, and growth opportunities that will shape the future of the collaborative robotics industry.

It highlights the major drivers and challenges influencing market expansion and provides a detailed analysis of regulatory frameworks, market entry strategies, pricing models, technological advancements, and consumer demand trends.

The report also includes year-on-year growth metrics to support accurate forecasting and data-driven decision-making. With a holistic view of the market landscape, this study equips stakeholders with clear and actionable intelligence for strategic planning.

This section of the collaborative robot (cobot) sales report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally.

Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this collaborative robot (cobot) sales market report.

The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the Covid-19 impact.

Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-Covid-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses.

In this segment of the collaborative robot (xobot) sales report, the specialists have carried out a detailed share analysis of key companies. The section also offers reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2017-2022.

Recommendations by experts to assist clients to gain a competitive edge are also incorporated in the collaborative robot (cobot) sales report.

Through this information, the competing players will gain accurate competitive intelligence, which will help them known their standing, plan their future actions, and make effective business choices in the years to come.

Key players mentioned in the report:



Universal Robots

ABB

Kawasaki

Fanuc

Aubo (Beijing) Robotics

Kuka

Techman Robot

Jaka Robotics

Doosan Robotics

Dobot Suzhou Elite Robot