Rajkummar Rao's Box Office Report: A Look At His Hits, Misses, And Box Office Impact
Rajkummar Rao's Box Office Records: The trailer for his film Maalik is out. The film releases on July 11th. Here's a look at Rajkummar's Bollywood career and box office performance.
Rajkummar Rao has acted in 41 films so far, most of which have flopped. He has delivered only one blockbuster.
Rajkummar Rao started his career in 2010 with a small role in the flop film Rann.
His next two films, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Ragini MMS, were semi-hits.
Rajkummar has had a few hits like Kai Po Che!, Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Stree. His 2024 film, Stree 2, was a blockbuster, earning ₹837 crore on a ₹120 crore budget.
He's also had around 36 flops, including Aligarh, Dolly Ki Doli, Fanney Khan, Omerta, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Made in China.
His upcoming films include the gangster flick Maalik, releasing July 11th, and Mr & Mrs Mahi, currently filming and expected to release this year.
