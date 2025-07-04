403
Moura Dubeux Delivers Strong Growth And Expands Market Share In Brazil's Northeast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moura Dubeux Engenharia S.A. stands as a leading real estate developer in Brazil's Northeast, focusing on middle- and high-income residential projects and maintaining a disciplined financial strategy.
According to official company data and financial reports, Moura Dubeux reported net sales of R$551 million ($100 million) for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 48% increase over the same period last year.
The company launched three projects in the quarter, totaling R$402 million ($73 million), which represents a 16% rise from the previous year. These launches included two developments under the Mood brand, targeting middle-income households, and one high-end project.
The Mood properties, priced between R$350,000 ($64,000) and R$500,000 ($91,000), align with the updated limits of Brazil's Minha Casa Minha Vida housing program.
The company's net sales-to-offer ratio improved to 21.1%, up 4.2 percentage points year-over-year, and reached 57.7% over the last twelve months. This figure highlights strong demand for Moura Dubeux 's offerings.
Cash management also improved, with cash consumption dropping to R$18 million ($3 million) in Q1 2025 from R$70 million ($13 million) in the same period last year.
Moura Dubeux Targets 9.6% Revenue Growth in 2025
Analysts project Moura Dubeux's revenue to grow by 9.6% in 2025, reaching R$1.72 billion ($313 million), up from R$1.57 billion ($285 million) in 2024. The company expects to achieve net income of R$342 million ($62 million) in 2025, with a net margin of 17.3%.
EBITDA is forecast at R$376 million ($68 million), with an EBITDA margin of 19%. The company's return on equity is projected at 20.5% for 2025, and the dividend yield is expected to reach 5.2%.
Moura Dubeux's market capitalization stands at R$1.94 billion ($353 million), with a free float of 40.9%. The company maintains a conservative capital structure, with net financial debt at R$296 million ($54 million) and a self-imposed net debt-to-equity ceiling of 20%.
The company's launches are forecast to reach R$3.4 billion ($618 million) in 2025, with contracted sales of R$3.06 billion ($556 million).
The company's strategy centers on expanding its Mood and Única brands, which target middle-income and Minha Casa Minha Vida segments, respectively.
Management emphasizes a verticalized operating model, with most construction and sales operations managed in-house, supporting cost control and efficiency.
Moura Dubeux's focus on the Northeast, where it holds over 20% market share, allows it to operate in a less competitive environment and maintain robust margins. The company's closed-end condominium model minimizes capital exposure and reduces cancellation risk.
The real story behind the numbers is that Moura Dubeux has built a scalable, cash-generating business by targeting underserved markets and maintaining strict financial discipline.
The company's growth comes from a combination of strong demand, efficient operations, and a conservative approach to leverage and dividends.
This positions Moura Dubeux as a resilient player in Brazil's real estate sector, with a clear path for continued expansion and value creation for shareholders, as confirmed by official company and analyst reports.
