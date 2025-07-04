Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr374m In A Week
Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from June 22 to 26 amounted to QR282,329,907, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached amounted to QR92,286,715.
The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, a residential complex, commercial shops, administrative offices, and residential units.
The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, in addition to the areas of the Pearl, Lusail 69, Fox Hills, and Umm Al Amad.
The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department reached more than QR483 million between June 15-19.
Qatar is advancing efforts in economic diversification and accelerating the pace of economic growth by continuously creating new opportunities for investors,
The country's real estate sector has significant potential for growth. This positions Qatar at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations' aspirations.
