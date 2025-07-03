CEDC Launches BEAR '25 To Showcase The Region's Top Growth-Stage Businesses With The BEAR Pitch Event To Drive Business Expansion And Economic Impact Across Wisconsin And The Twin Cities Region

MENAFN - GetNews)



CEDC launches BEAR '25 to spotlight growth-stage businesses shaping Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota's economy.

Chippewa Falls, WI - The Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) proudly announces the launch of BEAR '25: Business Expansion and Retention Pitch Showcase , a new event dedicated to highlighting growth-stage companies that are actively scaling and making significant economic contributions. The event is scheduled for Thursday, August 14th at East Bay Lodge in Holcombe, Wisconsin.

Building on the success of last year's HATCH startup competition-nationally recognized by the Mid-America Economic Development Council- BEAR '25 shifts focus to second-stage businesses that have moved beyond the startup phase and are poised for rapid expansion. The showcase reflects CEDC's ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic development in Wisconsin.

“BEAR '25 is about celebrating the businesses that are already making an impact-those that are hiring, scaling, and innovating,” said Charlie Walker , Executive Director of CEDC.“This event gives them a platform to connect with capital, mentorship, and exposure that can take them to the next level.”

The event is open to businesses from across Wisconsin . Six companies will be selected to pitch from nominating partners including the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation, Dunn County Economic Development Corporation, and a public lane through CEDC. The companies will pitch live in front of investors, community leaders, and business development professionals and the event will be hosted as a Facebook Live on CEDC's Facebook page.

Highlights of BEAR '25:



Grand Prize: Guaranteed pitch opportunities with BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation, Tundra Angels, Wisconsin Investment Partners, and at Hill Capital Corporation's Summit event in November .

Additional Awards: Provided by Badgerland Printing , Second Stage Growth , and CEDC Event Sponsors: Hosted by East Bay Lodge , with support from Pondview Lavender Farms and BMO Bank.



Event Details:



Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – Reception; 6:00 PM – Main Event Location: East Bay Lodge, 27325 268th Ave, Holcombe, WI 54745



This showcase is ideal for growth-stage businesses , investors , economic development stakeholders , and local leaders interested in supporting regional prosperity.

Applications for the six available pitch slots are now open, with strong interest expected. Early submission is encouraged.

About CEDC:

The Chippewa Economic Development Corporation supports economic growth and business innovation throughout the Chippewa Valley. Through signature programs like HATCH and BEAR , CEDC connects ambitious businesses with the tools and networks they need to thrive.

For more details or to apply, visit their website .