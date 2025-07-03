REE Automotive Receives Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (“REE” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company that develops software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology solutions, today reported that the Company received a letter (the“Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1). In particular, the Letter stated that the Company's closing bid price for its Class A ordinary shares (the“Ordinary Shares”) has been below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days beginning on May 15, 2025 through June 27, 2025.

The Nasdaq Stock Market Rules provides REE with a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance. According to the Letter, the Company has until December 29, 2025 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company will regain compliance, if at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum period of ten consecutive business days, in which case the Company will be provided with a written confirmation of compliance from Nasdaq and this matter will be closed.

If the Company does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of the 180-day period ending December 29, 2025, Nasdaq's staff will notify the Company that its Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting.

However, the Company may then be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, of up to a further 180 calendar days, if it meets the continued listing requirement for the market value of its publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement. To be eligible, the Company will also need to provide further written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If however it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that REE's securities will be subject to delisting. REE may appeal any such delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares between now and December 29, 2025, and intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the compliance period. The Letter from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing or the trading of its Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq, other than a displayed indicator with quotation information, and during the aforementioned cure period, as may be extended, the Company's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“REE”.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automobile technology company that develops and produces cutting edge software-defined vehicle, or SDV, technology that manages vehicle operations and features through proprietarily-developed software, enabling what we believe to be safer, more modular, and better performing vehicles. Our advanced SDV technology utilizes zonal architecture to enhance redundancy and stability and it contains the capabilities for updates and improvements over-the-air throughout an SDV's lifespan. This makes Powered by REE® vehicles highly adaptable to customer and market changes and our technology is designed in an effort to be future proofed, autonomous capable. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE's proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Our approach of“complete not compete” allows original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, and technology companies to license our technology in order to design and build vehicles reliant upon our SDV technology to their specific requirements and needs. To learn more visit

