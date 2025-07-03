Helvetic Clinics Up 20%, Solidifies EU Dental Tourism Lead

Helvetic Clinics, Best dental clinic in Hungary

Helvetic Clinics: 20% Growth and Confirmed Leadership in European Dental Tourism

BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helvetic Clinics: 20% Growth and Confirmed Leadership in European Dental Tourism

Helvetic Clinics, widely recognized as Europe's top dental tourism provider, today announces a 20% increase in patient volume over the first half of 2025. This exceptional growth further reinforces its leadership position in Europe's dental tourism market.

Significant Geographic Expansion

Patient numbers surged most notably in German-speaking countries, particularly German-speaking Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. Anglophone markets, including the UK and Ireland, also experienced strong growth. Helvetic Clinics continues to dominate in Francophone regions, especially in French-speaking Switzerland and Belgium, while achieving notable progress in the Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway).

This success is underpinned by a consistently high standard of service, reflected in over 2,600 Google reviews averaging an outstanding 4.9/5.

Strategic Capacity Expansion

Pierre Chaker, Founding Partner of Helvetic Clinics, stated:“This outstanding growth confirms our European expansion strategy. Having increased our capacity by 25% last year, we were well-prepared to welcome this wave of international patients.” Jean‐François Empain, Founding Partner, added:“Our investments in infrastructure and medical staff have enabled us to maintain top-tier standards while meeting growing European demand. This 20% growth reflects the confidence our international patients place in our dental clinic.”

International Patients Praise Helvetic Clinics: Quality, Savings & Trust🇬🇧 From the UKGraham Mantle (Ireland) –“TOP‐CLASS PROFESSIONAL SERVICE EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS... I would advise any patient seeking dentistry work... the only place for you is Helvetic Dental Clinic in Hungary.”

David Turnell (GB) –“Fantastic clinic... Staff were very helpful... I had appointments same day... for a fraction of what I would have paid if I had used a UK‐based company.”

🇮🇪 From Ireland

David McGrath (Waterford, Ireland) –“I just completed treatment... The entire process was so professional... I would not hesitate to recommend Helvetic Clinics to my friends or family.” Additional testimonials in Irish media underscore this trend:

According to The Independent:“I was embarrassed by my teeth. Helvetic Clinics gave me dental implants that look and feel completely natural. I cried when I saw my new smile.”

🇺🇸 From the USA

Nick M. (Newport, USA) –“My experience has been great and I will definitely come back again and would recommend your clinic to my friends and family.”

Comprehensive European Dental Excellence

Helvetic Clinics offers a full range of advanced functional and aesthetic treatments, including cutting‐edge dental implants, high‐precision crowns, and all modern dental procedures. Its holistic approach delivers high-quality European dental care at affordable rates . Helvetic Clinics remains unwavering in its pursuit of excellence and innovation, combining medical expertise, state-of-the-art technologies, and personalized multilingual patient support.

“We sincerely thank all our patients for their trust,” conclude the clinic's leadership.“This recognition inspires us to continue delivering exceptional dental care to all Europeans.”

About Helvetic Clinics

Helvetic Clinics is a leading Budapest-based dental clinic specializing in international patient care. Known for its medical excellence and personalized approach, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments with high-quality multilingual support.

jean francois EMPAIN

Helvetic Clinics Budapest

