403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uganda receives nine Chinese hybrid goats to boost its goat meat production
(MENAFN) Nine Chinese hybrid goats, known as Jianzhou big-eared goats, have arrived in Uganda as part of the country’s efforts to boost its goat meat production and strengthen the livestock industry.
The shipment, consisting of three males and six females, landed at Entebbe International Airport after a journey exceeding 10 hours from Chengdu, located in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
This marks the first time the Jianzhou big-eared goats, a crossbreed between the British Nubian goat and the local Jianyang breed, have been exported beyond China’s borders.
The importation is part of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project, which aims to transfer agricultural technologies and best practices from China to Uganda.
The initiative targets improvements in crop production, aquaculture, and livestock. Within its livestock efforts, the Jianzhou big-eared goat has been highlighted by Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) as a pivotal breed for modernizing the nation’s goat farming.
Rose Ademun, commissioner for animal health at MAAIF, described the breed as “a superior meat breed known for its rapid growth, high carcass yield, and adaptability to various agro-climatic conditions.”
The shipment, consisting of three males and six females, landed at Entebbe International Airport after a journey exceeding 10 hours from Chengdu, located in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
This marks the first time the Jianzhou big-eared goats, a crossbreed between the British Nubian goat and the local Jianyang breed, have been exported beyond China’s borders.
The importation is part of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project, which aims to transfer agricultural technologies and best practices from China to Uganda.
The initiative targets improvements in crop production, aquaculture, and livestock. Within its livestock efforts, the Jianzhou big-eared goat has been highlighted by Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) as a pivotal breed for modernizing the nation’s goat farming.
Rose Ademun, commissioner for animal health at MAAIF, described the breed as “a superior meat breed known for its rapid growth, high carcass yield, and adaptability to various agro-climatic conditions.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment