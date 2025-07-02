Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uganda receives nine Chinese hybrid goats to boost its goat meat production


2025-07-02 09:13:49
(MENAFN) Nine Chinese hybrid goats, known as Jianzhou big-eared goats, have arrived in Uganda as part of the country’s efforts to boost its goat meat production and strengthen the livestock industry.

The shipment, consisting of three males and six females, landed at Entebbe International Airport after a journey exceeding 10 hours from Chengdu, located in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This marks the first time the Jianzhou big-eared goats, a crossbreed between the British Nubian goat and the local Jianyang breed, have been exported beyond China’s borders.

The importation is part of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project, which aims to transfer agricultural technologies and best practices from China to Uganda.

The initiative targets improvements in crop production, aquaculture, and livestock. Within its livestock efforts, the Jianzhou big-eared goat has been highlighted by Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) as a pivotal breed for modernizing the nation’s goat farming.
Rose Ademun, commissioner for animal health at MAAIF, described the breed as “a superior meat breed known for its rapid growth, high carcass yield, and adaptability to various agro-climatic conditions.”

