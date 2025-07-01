Iran Rules Out Talks With US Without Assurance

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that direct negotiations with the United States will not begin anytime soon. In an interview with CBS on Monday, June 30, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran will not resume dialogue unless it is assured that the U.S. will not launch further attacks during the diplomatic process.

Araghchi emphasized that while Iran remains open to diplomacy, any negotiations must be based on trust and security guarantees.“The door to diplomacy will always remain open,” he said,“but talks will only happen under specific conditions.”

The Iranian minister also made it clear that Iran is prepared to respond to any potential aggression from the United States and Israel. This statement reflects Tehran's continued concern over military threats amid the region's escalating tensions.

These comments come in contrast to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had announced that his Middle East envoy would be holding talks with the Iranian foreign minister this week. Trump also threatened that if Iran continues uranium enrichment, the U.S. may consider military action.

The contrasting messages from Washington and Tehran highlight the deep diplomatic divide between the two nations. While the U.S. signals openness for engagement, Iran demands firm guarantees before returning to the negotiating table.

For any potential breakthrough, both sides will need to rebuild trust and establish clear assurances. Without such guarantees, particularly regarding non-aggression, the likelihood of meaningful talks remains uncertain, leaving the region in a precarious state.

