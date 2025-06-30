Woven Data Announces A New Analytical Capability To Answer What-If Questions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new capability for pharma manufacturers to rapidly clone their entire analytical environment to explore what-if questions in Government Pricing & Contracting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Woven Data has launched a new capability for managed service clients - the ability to rapidly "clone" an entire Government Pricing & Contracting analytical environment, to explore the impact of potential changes and answer what-if questions, using a mirror copy of the actual production data for analytical purposes.Woven Data operates a dedicated instance of the Woven Data Platform for each pharmaceutical manufacturer client. Data is never co-mingled with other companies, and the data processing pipelines and calculation flows are tailored to each client's particular requirements.Our integrated advisory services include helping clients model the impact of potential prospective changes. For example, pharma manufacturers with buy-and-bill drugs frequently need to model ASP calculations prior to making price changes and contracting decisions that will affect reimbursement for their Medicare Part B business. There are other scenarios where manufacturers need to assess the potential impact of methodology changes to their government rebate liabilities, and properly accrue for them, before committing to a change. Given the complexity of Government Pricing calculations, such models have historically relied on a number of simplifying assumptions.Using Woven Data's new cloning capability, we provide the most accurate and transparent method to answer many of the most critical what-if questions, allowing clients to start with a full replica of a production dataset, make changes such as remove or increase sales or discounts to specific customers, and explore calculation results in the interactive analytical environment of the Woven Data Platform. This makes it easy for clients to quantify impacts of potential Government Pricing changes on related business areas, such as Finance or Commercial Contracting.For more information, reach out to us at .

Sergei Krupenin

Woven Data, Inc.

