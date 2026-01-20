Cold Conditions Persist, Frost Likely In Coming Days

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Cold weather continues to prevail across the Kingdom on Tuesday, with clear to mostly sunny conditions during the day but an increasing risk of frost during the early morning and late-night hours over wide areas in the days ahead.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, daytime conditions on Tuesday will remain cold in most regions under stable atmospheric conditions. Winds will be moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, becoming active at times, particularly during the afternoon.The department warned that nighttime and early morning temperatures are expected to drop significantly, increasing the likelihood of frost formation over high mountain elevations, as well as parts of the desert and plains. The risk may extend to the northern Jordan Valley. Reduced horizontal visibility is also expected during the early morning hours due to fog over mountainous areas, plains, and parts of the badia.On Wednesday, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of relatively cold air, with mid- and high-level clouds appearing across several regions. Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times and raising dust, particularly in desert areas.A gradual rise in temperatures is forecast for Thursday and Friday as the cold air mass weakens. Despite the increase, weather conditions will remain cold in most regions, while becoming relatively mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Mid- and high-level clouds are expected to persist, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that may become active at times.Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 9 and 2 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and between 7 and 0 degrees in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record temperatures between 5 and minus 1 degrees, while the Sharah highlands may drop to between 5 and minus 2 degrees.Desert regions are expected to see temperatures between 12 and 0 degrees, plains between 10 and 2 degrees, and the northern Jordan Valley between 16 and 3 degrees. In the south, the Jordan Valley will range from 18 to 7 degrees, while the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba are expected to record temperatures of 18 to 8 degrees and 19 to 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.