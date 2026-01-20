3 Clear Reasons Rohit Sharma's Struggles From IND Vs NZ Odis Are Just A Temporary Blip

Rohit Sharma's run in the ODI series against New Zealand has raised eyebrows, but closer inspection shows it is far from a worrying trend. The opener's recent record suggests his dip is only temporary. Here are 3 reasons why his form remains intact.

India's former skipper silenced critics in his first assignment after Test retirement during the ODI series in Australia in October 2025. Rohit piled up 202 runs at an average above 100, including a century and a half-century, and was named Player of the Series despite India losing 1-2. He followed it with two half-centuries against South Africa and then smashed 155 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai. Such numbers underline that his struggles against New Zealand were an exception rather than the rule.

At 38, Rohit Sharma has endured and overcome multiple stretches of low scores throughout his career. He began his ODI journey with three consecutive seasons averaging under 20 before transforming into one of the format's most prolific batters. In 2012, he averaged under 13 across 14 ODIs, only to rebound with a stellar 2013 season, averaging 52.

Similarly, after averaging 30 in 2021, he bounced back in 2022 with an average of 41.50. His track record shows that temporary dips have never defined him, and history suggests another strong comeback is imminent.

There is a crucial distinction between being out of form and simply not converting starts. Rohit reached double figures in all three innings against New Zealand, crossing 20 in two of them. He looked comfortable at the crease but fell while trying to accelerate.

Skipper Shubman Gill echoed this view, noting that Rohit has been in terrific touch since the Australia and South Africa series. Gill pointed out that while batters always aim to convert starts into big scores, it is not possible every time. None of Rohit's dismissals indicated a loss of rhythm, only missed opportunities.