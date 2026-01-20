Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sees Chances In Turkmenistan's Industrial Upgrade (Exclusive)

2026-01-20 12:05:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Japanese industrial conglomerate Kawasaki Heavy Industries considers Turkmenistan's investment climate favorable and is ready to assist in the country's industrial modernization and infrastructure projects, a company representative told Trend.

"We highly assess them. At the same time, we have strong expectations for further improvements in the future. We would be delighted if, through our cooperation, we could help achieve significant progress and create even more favorable conditions," the company representative said.

Speaking about its potential contribution to Turkmenistan's long-term energy strategy, Kawasaki Heavy Industries highlighted that its experience in both fossil fuel and renewable energy technologies allows the company to provide substantial support across multiple sectors.

"Our primary focus is on industrial modernization. However, we aim to leverage our solutions to expand into other sectors as well," a company representative noted.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is one of the top three leading Japanese heavy industry companies producing motorcycles, aircraft, ships, railway vehicles, and industrial machinery. In Turkmenistan, Kawasaki Heavy Industries helped build the natural gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal, the first in the world to produce gasoline from natural gas. The plant processes 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas annually, producing 600,000 tons of ECO-93 gasoline, 12,000 tons of diesel, and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas.

Trend News Agency

