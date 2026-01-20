Met Department Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rain, Snow In J&K From Jan 22 To 28

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) The minimum temperature dropped to minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's ski resort of Gulmarg as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow from January 22 evening.

Srinagar city had a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5.

Jammu city and Katra town both had 7.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.5, Banihal minus 1.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

The MeT Department has issued an advisory for adverse weather from January 22 to January 28.

The advisory said that weather conditions are set to change significantly with two Western Disturbances expected to affect J&K in quick succession in the next few days.

The first and more intense system is likely to impact J&K and adjoining areas during January 22-24, with peak activity on January 23.

The second, comparatively moderate system is expected from the night of January 26 to the forenoon of January 28, peaking on January 27, the weather advisory said.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected across the region, with heavy rain/snow at isolated places, particularly during the peak activity days.

The MeT Department said the first system is most likely to cause heavy snowfall and rainfall over the Pir Panjal range, including the Chenab Valley in Jammu Division and the middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir, covering areas such as Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass, and districts of Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Similar impacts, though of moderate to heavy intensity, are expected during the second system as well.

The advisory warns of possible disruption to surface and air transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other major roads in the middle and higher reaches of the union territory.

There is also a likelihood of landslides, mudslides and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph at vulnerable locations.

In view of the forecast, travellers, tourists and transporters have been advised to plan their journey carefully.

People living in snow-bound areas have been cautioned against venturing into sloppy and avalanche-prone zones, while farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation, fertiliser application and chemical spray activities during the period.

A Western Disturbance is an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, which extends to the northern parts of Bangladesh and southeastern Nepal. The prospects of the Rabi crop in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh depend largely on the activities of the Western Disturbance.