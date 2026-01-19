Dimdex 'Enhances Qatar's Position As Regional Hub For Specialised Exhibitions'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber is participating in the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026), being held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The event is taking place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), and is organised and hosted by the Qatari Armed Forces. Through its participation and pavilion at the exhibition, Qatar Chamber aims to promote the national economy and showcase the investment climate and opportunities available in Qatar to exhibitors and visitors.

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani toured the exhibition and was briefed on the pavilions of local and international companies and institutions, as well as the latest technologies and innovations on display in the defence and security industries. He also received further information from exhibitors regarding the devices, equipment, and services being showcased in the event, in addition to the available opportunities for co-operation and partnerships.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed the importance of the exhibition in strengthening Qatar's position as a regional hub for hosting specialised events and exhibitions. He highlighted the role such exhibitions play in supporting the national economy, encouraging knowledge transfer, and opening new horizons for co-operation between the Qatari private sector and its international counterparts.

He noted that Dimdex provides a valuable platform for direct engagement between official delegations, military commanders, representatives of government entities, and defence procurement agencies, contributing to the conclusion of agreements with potential buyers and creating new commercial opportunities for participating companies.

Sheikh Khalifa also emphasised Qatar Chamber's keenness to support private sector participation in specialised exhibitions, as they serve as key platforms for networking, exploring investment opportunities, and building strategic partnerships that contribute to economic diversification and the promotion of sustainable development.

