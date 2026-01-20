Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaztransoil Expands Reach With Increased Oil Transport In 2025


2026-01-20 12:05:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. In 2025, Kazakhstan's national oil transportation company, KazTransOil, transported 45.12 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, Trend reports via the company.

Oil transportation across KazTransOil's main pipeline system saw a 1% increase in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a record high not seen in the past seven years.

The oil cargo turnover within KazTransOil's primary pipeline network amounted to 36.002 billion ton-kilometers in 2025, reflecting a 1% rise over 2024. Additionally, the consolidated oil cargo turnover reached 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, marking a 2% increase from the prior year.

According to Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics, the country's total oil production for 2025 was 99.375 million tons, which represents a 13.3% year-on-year growth compared to 2024.

