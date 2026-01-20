Allu Arjun's Tokyo Trip Is All About Family, Fun And Good Food

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Tollywood star Allu Arjun was in Tokyo, Japan, to promote his blockbuster hit "Pushpa 2: The Rule" as the movie released there on January 16. During his trip, AA was accompanied by his better half, Sneha Reddy, and kids - daughter Arha and son Ayaan.

Providing a peek into their time in Japan, Sneha Reddy uploaded a video on social media where all four of them were seen enjoying a gala time exploring the city.

The video showed all of them posing for a family selfie on the streets of Tokyo.

They also tried some local delicacies at a Japanese restaurant, along with savouring ice cream.

We could also see them exploring malls and other places in the city. Keeping things interesting, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan even tried his hand at martial arts under the guidance of a Japanese instructor.

"Just us, just Japan...(sic)," Sneha Reddy simply captioned the post.

In another update, on Wednesday, renowned director Lokesh Kanakaraj announced his next with Allu Arjun. The 23rd project of the 'Master' maker has been tentatively titled "#AALoki".

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the drama will enjoy music by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the announcement video on social media with the caption, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjunonline X @lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial. Strive for greatness. Shoot begins in 2026. #AALoki #AA23 #LK7."

Resharing the announcement video on his handle, "I SAY 23. Goin' on a spree. Low-Key G.Locked in mentally. That's a guarantee!Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh garu and at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can't wait for this one. #AALoki #AA23 #LK07 @mythriofficial".

In addition to "AALoki", Allu Arjun's lineup also includes the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise "Pushpa" with Sukumar and "AA22 X A6" with Atlee.