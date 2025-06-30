Auchenflower In Focus: Dion Seminara Architecture Brings New Life To One Of Brisbane's Most Historic Suburbs

This multi-level heritage renovation in Auchenflower blends Queenslander charm with bold contemporary additions, including an elevated pool and gym wing integrated seamlessly into the sloping site.

Expansive views from the upper-level verandah of this Auchenflower renovation frame Brisbane's CBD skyline, connecting suburban tranquillity with urban proximity.

This upper-level walkway connects two wings of the Auchenflower home, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary materials including corrugated steel ceilings, timber floors, and expansive glazing.

This Auchenflower home renovation exemplifies dion seminara architecture's integrated approach, combining heritage character with a contemporary outdoor retreat featuring custom pergolas, pool design, and cohesive landscaping.

National Trust-listed residence in Auchenflower is respectfully renewed by dion seminara architecture, blending heritage values with contemporary living.

- Dion Seminara

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- dion seminara architecture has delivered a range of high-quality residential projects in Auchenflower, a suburb celebrated for its heritage streetscapes, sloping sites, and architectural diversity. One standout project is the renovation of a National Trust-listed home , where modern living was seamlessly woven into a historically significant structure.

“Auchenflower homes often come with legacy, charm, and constraints,” said Director Dion Seminara.“Our role is to honour the past while designing for the present and future.”

The firm's experience in Auchenflower includes:

.Renovations to heritage and character homes

.Site-sensitive planning for steep and irregular blocks

.Extensions and reconfigurations that respect historical detail

.Landscape design and outdoor space integration

Working in heritage zones requires more than design flair; it demands fluency with planning codes, material sensitivity, and an ability to balance modern function with period form. dion seminara architecture brings all this together through its architect-led, client-focused approach.

In the National Trust project, the team maintained the integrity of the original structure while introducing new spaces for living, entertaining, and family connection. The home now offers improved flow, modern amenities, and thoughtful connections to the outdoors, all without compromising its heritage character.

“Our clients in Auchenflower want timeless design with real livability,” said Dion.“That's what we aim to deliver -homes that tell a story and serve a purpose.”

dion seminara architecture continues to serve clients across Brisbane's inner suburbs with residential design services that combine technical expertise, planning knowledge, and deep respect for architectural history.

