Kremlin Addresses Russia, Ukraine Talks

2025-06-30 05:08:34
(MENAFN) The advancement of direct peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine largely depends on the initiatives of Kyiv and Washington, according to the Kremlin’s spokesperson.

“A great deal depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime. It depends on how effectively Washington's mediation efforts will continue,” Dmitry Peskov stated in comments to a broadcaster on Sunday.

Reiterating that Russia’s stance on the matter is “well known,” Peskov emphasized that the realities on the ground cannot be disregarded and must be taken into consideration.

He added that Moscow anticipates the date for the third round of talks will be set “in the very next few days.”

Previously, Peskov noted that the scheduling of the third round of negotiations would follow the completion of all formalities related to prisoner exchanges agreed upon during the second Istanbul peace discussions earlier this month.

The second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks took place in Istanbul on June 2, following the initial round held on May 16.

During these recent discussions, both parties consented to exchange additional prisoners of war—giving priority to the youngest and most critically injured—and to return the remains of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

Additionally, they exchanged peace memorandums outlining potential resolutions to the conflict that has persisted for over three years.

