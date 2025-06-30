Elite Motors Unveils All-New Chery Tiggo 9

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Elite Motors, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Qatar, officially launched the all-new Chery Tiggo 9 SUV at a special event held at West Walk.

The event reflected the company's commitment to introducing the latest in Chinese automotive technology to the Qatari market.

The event was attended by an elite group of media professionals, social media influencers, and car enthusiasts.

Elite Motors showcased the advanced technical and engineering features that distinguish the Tiggo 9, aimed at elevating the driving experience in terms of performance, comfort, and innovation.

'Engine options'

2.0 TGDI Engine:

This engine delivers up to 254 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque, ensuring powerful acceleration and dynamic responsiveness for highways and diverse driving conditions.

It is paired with a sophisticated 8-speed automatic transmission that guarantees smooth performance and optimal fuel consumption.

1.5 CSH Hybrid Engine:

Combining fuel efficiency with hybrid technology, this powertrain utilizes an intelligent electric system to support the traditional gasoline engine, offering an eco-friendly driving experience without compromising performance.

It's an ideal choice for those seeking sustainability and reduced fuel consumption.

Bold and modern exterior design

The Tiggo 9 features a striking exterior design that reflects Chery's spirit of innovation. A large, aggressive front grille is flanked by sharp LED headlights, giving the SUV a dynamic presence.

The sleek roofline and large sporty wheels further enhance its athletic and elegant road presence.

Balanced and powerful hybrid performance

In his opening remarks, Eng. Ahmed Al-Sebaie, CEO of Elite Motors and exclusive Chery distributor in Qatar, stated:“We are thrilled to unveil the all-new Tiggo 9, which perfectly represents Chery's new direction in the automotive industry. It blends luxury, robust performance, and sustainable efficiency. We believe it will become a top choice for families and car enthusiasts in Qatar.”

Al-Sebaie elaborated on the 2.0 TGDI engine variant, noting:“The Tiggo 9 is powered by the Kunpeng 2.0 TGDI turbocharged engine, producing up to 257 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an average fuel consumption of just 7.7 liters per 100 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.”

He also praised the Super Hybrid version:“The Super Hybrid model offers an impressive driving range of up to 1,300 km, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. This system combines intelligent electric support with a conventional gasoline engine to provide an eco-conscious driving experience without sacrificing power.”

Luxurious and comfortable interior

Inside the cabin, drivers and passengers will appreciate the high-quality materials and thoughtful design.

The Tiggo 9 features comfortable leather seats, a large infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, a surround sound system, and ambient lighting that creates a premium atmosphere.

It also offers spacious seating in both the first and second rows, along with ample rear cargo space.

Advanced safety systems

Addressing the vehicle's safety features, Al-Sebaie emphasized: Safety was a top priority in designing the Tiggo 9.

It comes equipped with a suite of modern safety technologies, including:



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

360-Degree Surround View Cameras

Multiple Airbags Reinforced Crash-Absorbing Body Structure

These systems provide drivers with confidence and peace of mind, whether navigating city streets or highways.

A smart choice for a new era

In summary, the 2025 Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid marks a bold step into the future.

It offers a complete package of technology, comfort, and performance tailored to the needs of the modern driver seeking excellence without compromising practicality or safety.

Additional features and equipment

The all-new Chery Tiggo 9 comes loaded with advanced features such as:

ADAS Smart Driving System



12.3-inch High-Definition Infotainment Display

Premium Leather Seats with Heating and Ventilation Intelligent Suspension System for Ultimate Ride Comfort on All Roads