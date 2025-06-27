UP Govt's Mega Drive For Financial Inclusion At Gram Panchayat Level From July 1

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a special drive, starting next month, to widen the ambit and reach of public welfare schemes to the residents, at gram panchayat level.

The move is aimed at taking financial inclusion to the grassroots level, where people of every section and category could get the benefits of public welfare schemes.

Under the drive, schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Ayushman Bharat will reach every village of the state. The campaign will run for three months, starting from July 1 to September 20, focusing on last-mile delivery of key financial services to eligible citizens.

During the drive, people who have been left out of the welfare schemes will be registered and also duly informed about their benefits. Alongside enrolment in financial schemes, the drive will also prioritize KYC re-verification of dormant Jan Dhan accounts, opening of new bank accounts, and registration in insurance and pension schemes.

The campaign will focus on extending the benefits of Centre's flagship central schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to every deserving individual.

The state-wide campaign reflects Yogi government's commitment to inclusive development under the vision of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” bringing financial empowerment to every corner of rural society.

The Director General of Institutional Finance, Uttar Pradesh, has issued clear instructions to all District Magistrates (DMs) and departmental officials to run the financial inclusion campaign with efficacy and accuracy.

Some guidelines have also been issued for the special drive, which are as follows:

- At least one camp must be organised in every Gram Panchayat.

- A detailed strategy will be prepared through DLCC meetings.

- Participation of all departmental officials at the block, panchayat, and public levels must be ensured.

- Weekly review and monitoring will be done to regularly track progress.