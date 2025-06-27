Glass Fiber Reinforcements Global Market Overview 2024-2030 Wind Energy Emerges As The Fastest-Growing End-Use, Chopped Strands Dominate While Woven Rovings Set For Rapid Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|315
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.9 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.3 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- 3B-FiberGlass (Praana Group) BGF Industries Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC) Chongqing Sanlei Glassfiber Co., Ltd. Envalior Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd. Johns Manville Corporation Jushi Group Co., Ltd. KCC Corporation Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd (NEG) Owens Corning Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd. Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. Sisecam Elyaf Sanayii A.S. Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTGF)
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 70+
Global Glass Fiber Market by Product Form
- Single-end Rovings Multi-end Rovings Woven Rovings Chopped Strands Chopped Strand Mat (CSM) Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Fabrics Others
Global Glass Fiber Market by End-use Application
- Automotive & Transportation Marine Wind Energy Pipe, Tank & Other Corrosion Equipment Building & Construction Electricals & Electronics Consumer Goods Aerospace & Defense Others
Global Glass Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity
- Glass Fiber Installed Production Capacity by Manufacturer and Plant Location Glass Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity by Country and Region
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment