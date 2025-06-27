Pet Snacks & Treats Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 Eco-Friendly Treats: Insect-Based Snacks Gain Popularity In Pet Food Market

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Snacks And Treats Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet snacks and treats market, valued at USD 43.2 billion in 2025, is poised to thrive, reaching USD 118.3 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is spurred by increased pet ownership and the humanization of pets, leading owners to seek high-quality, nutritious snacks tailored to specific dietary needs. Pet treats with functional health benefits, such as dental care and joint support, are witnessing significant demand, alongside a preference for organic, grain-free options made from natural ingredients.

The market sees strong momentum from the premium and gourmet pet treat segments, driven by innovative flavors and textures. The rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels has simplified access to diverse treat options, reflecting the personalized dietary needs of pet companions.

Product innovation focuses on sustainability and health-oriented solutions. High-protein, limited-ingredient, and allergen-free snacks are on the rise. Freeze-dried and air-dried treats offer nutrient-rich alternatives to traditional options, while plant-based and alternative proteins like insects and seaweed appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Personalized nutrition is reshaping the market, with treat subscription services that tailor options based on specific pet profiles.

Technologically advanced marketing strategies, such as QR codes for ingredient sourcing and interactive packaging, are enhancing customer engagement. Environmental sustainability remains pivotal, with biodegradable packaging and circular economy initiatives gaining traction. Emerging trends include AI-driven pet health trackers and nutritional assessments, leading to tailored treat formulations that cater to individual pet needs. Vet-formulated therapeutic options address specific conditions like anxiety and weight management, alongside improved dental chews offering probiotic benefits.

The market's trajectory underscores the increasing importance of sustainability through upcycled ingredients and carbon-neutral processes. Meanwhile, premium treats, inspired by culinary trends, cater to pet owners seeking luxurious experiences for their pets. As pet wellness priorities evolve, the pet snacks and treats market is set to thrive through innovation and commitment to sustainability.

This comprehensive research provides valuable insights for stakeholders ranging from top management to investors, detailing market projections, competitive analyses, and potential growth opportunities. Customized options and strategic information ensure that this market report meets specific business needs, supporting informed decision-making and action plans.

Key Trends:



Functional and Health-Boosting Treats: Prioritizing nutritional enrichment with vitamins and probiotics.

Sustainable Protein Snacks: Growing preference for insect-based and plant-based options.

Rise of Freeze-Dried Treats: Benefitting from nutrient preservation and minimal processing.

Personalized Treat Services: Custom selections based on individual pet needs. Smart Packaging: Fostering transparency and enhanced consumer interaction.

Key Drivers:



Rising Pet Ownership: More spending on premium snacks as pets become family members.

Increased Focus on Nutrition: Emphasizing natural and functional diets for long-term health.

Growth in E-Commerce: Easier access to a variety of pet treats with personalized suggestions. Sustainable Innovations: Promoting eco-friendly packaging and ingredient sourcing.

Market Challenges:

Costs of Premium Treats: Higher price points could limit accessibility for some pet owners.

Key Attributes