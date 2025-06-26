Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses

The $1M pre-seed round, backed by Boost VC and Winklevoss Capital, will enable Castle to onboard forward-thinking SMBs to an automated bitcoin treasury solution.

Castle , a bitcoin treasury platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today it raised $1 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round to accelerate its mission of making it seamless for businesses to protect and grow their wealth using bitcoin.

The round was led by Boost VC , with participation from l, , , and select angel investors. The funding will fuel platform development and scale onboarding efforts to reach SMBs nationwide, serving companies seeking an inflation-resistant, turnkey treasury solution.

By dynamically suggesting strategies ranging from conservative to aggressive, Castle enables businesses to right-size their allocation according to their risk tolerance. Current customers span industries including restaurants, fitness, accounting, e-commerce, SaaS, fine art, real estate, and more.

Castle's automation and integrations maintain the desired level of bitcoin exposure even in the face of challenges such as fluctuations in revenues, expenses, or overall holdings, through features such as:



Automated recurring allocations to bitcoin either as a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of revenue (e.g., 5%)

Setting thresholds on cash accounts to trigger automatic bitcoin purchases or sales, ensuring liquidity for operational expenses. Defining maximum and minimum percentages that bitcoin should represent of overall holdings

With free sign-ups and no monthly fees, Castle makes an inflation-proof treasury solution available to SMBs. To sign up today, users can visit

