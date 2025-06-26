Magic Cube By Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co.,Ltd Wins Gold In A' HVAC Awards

Magic Cube

Innovative Modular Air Conditioning Outdoor Unit Recognized for Excellence in HVAC Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and respected award in the field of HVAC design, has announced Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd . as a winner in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category for their innovative work, Magic Cube. This recognition highlights the significance of the Magic Cube design within the HVAC industry and positions it as a benchmark for excellence in product design.The Magic Cube design is highly relevant to current trends and needs within the HVAC industry, focusing on modularity, environmental friendliness, and ease of installation. By addressing key pain points such as bulky models, high costs, and the need for professional installation, Magic Cube aligns with and advances HVAC industry standards and practices. This innovative design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.Magic Cube stands out in the market with its unique modular design, which splits the panel into five identical modules and one customizable panel, connected by magnetic suction. This allows for free combination according to the position of the air outlet, reducing mold opening and transportation costs. The customizable panel provides users with more choices for appearance, integrating seamlessly into different living scenarios. The use of environmentally friendly materials and the ability to easily replace individual panels further set Magic Cube apart from competitors.The recognition of Magic Cube by the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Award serves as motivation for Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of modular and environmentally friendly HVAC design, fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the brand.Magic Cube was designed by a talented team including Menglin Xie, Yuhui Xu, Jinghong Zhang, Yuxin He, Haiping Hou, Xiaojun Yuan, and the dedicated professionals at Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd..Interested parties may learn more about the Magic Cube design at:About Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive solution provider for indoor comfort systems and industrial and agricultural cooling and heating systems, with heat pump technology at its core. The company is part of the Zhongguang Electric Group, an innovation-driven consumer industry group with nine wholly owned subsidiaries and six business units focusing on health, comfort, and intelligence. Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. is deeply engaged in four major sectors: new energy, intelligent manufacturing, home appliances, and new retail, providing high-quality products and services to global customers.About OUTESOUTES, established in 2006, specializes in the sales, R&D, and manufacturing of air conditioners, cooling & heating heat pumps, hot water heat pumps, swimming pool heat pumps, commercial heat pumps, fan coils, air ventilation units, water purification equipment, and pressure water tanks. With a 500,000 square meter industry park, 600+ R&D engineers, 3,000 employees, and an annual production capacity of 500,000 units, OUTES has a strong presence in the domestic market. The company has over 3,000 distributors, 1,000 after-sales service centers, and 10 regional warehouses throughout China, and is a strategic partner of China Space and China High-speed Railway.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, impact, and adherence to rigorous criteria such as energy efficiency, ease of installation, system reliability, environmental impact, and user-friendly controls. Winners are selected through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, HVAC industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a prestigious acknowledgment of a design's contribution to advancing the HVAC industry and setting new benchmarks for excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants across all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing innovative designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+ +39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.