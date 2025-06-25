Qatar, Lebanon Discuss Cooperation In Administrative Development
Doha, Qatar: President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) and Secretary General of the National Planning Council H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa met yesterday with Lebanon's Minister of State for Administrative Reform H E Dr. Fadi Makki, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the cooperative relations between Qatar and Lebanon, particularly in the fields of public administration, government development, and human resource management in the government sector, in ways that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of administrative bodies.
They also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise in areas such as training, administrative development, and national capacity building, in support of the governmental modernisation efforts in both countries.
