Backops AI Raises $6M Seed Round To Redefine Logistics Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BackOps AI, the AI operations platform revolutionizing supply chain workflows, today announced a $6 million seed round led by Construct Capital, with continued support from existing investors Gradient, and 10VC. This brings the company's total funding to $8 million in under a year as it accelerates its mission to become the intelligent operating layer for modern logistics.

From routine order updates to complex, multi-system workflows like claims resolution and cross-platform coordination, BackOps AI automates the operational tasks that traditionally drain logistics teams of time and resources. By eliminating manual work and reducing error-prone processes, BackOps AI enables warehouse and supply chain operators to move faster, operate more efficiently, and stay focused on delivering for their customers.

"Logistics operations are the heartbeat of every product-driven business, yet they remain shockingly manual," said Sean McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of BackOps AI. "We started BackOps AI to change that. For the first time, the decades-long integration problem in supply chain can be leapfrogged using tools as simple as email and Slack, to drive real automation without heavy IT lifts. With this new capital, we're doubling down on product innovation and expanding Relay, our AI-powered automation platform, to reach even more customers."

Relay was built to meet teams where they are. Companies can start with simple, high-volume tasks like order status updates or shipping method changes and gradually move more complex workflows, such as claims resolution or cross-system coordination, into automation. Because Relay integrates lightly with existing tools like ERPs, WMS platforms, and communication systems, there's no need for a costly rip-and-replace. It slots into the infrastructure teams already use, making it easy to adopt and scale over time.

Upcoming product launches will expand Relay's capabilities beyond reactive automation. New features will include predictive analytics to surface operational risks before they happen, proactive identification of repetitive workflows that can be automated, and deeper integrations across transportation and warehouse systems. These enhancements will help customers shift from manual task execution to intelligent, self-optimizing operations.

"BackOps has an incredibly clear vision and a team that understands the pain points of logistics from the inside out," said Rachel Holt, Co-founder and General Partner at Construct Capital. "The opportunity to bring intelligent automation to such a massive and underserved industry is enormous and BackOps is already delivering tangible ROI to customers."

BackOps AI is currently being adopted by forward-thinking operators across warehousing, industrials, and supply chain operations, with rapid growth fueled by strong customer referrals and clear ROI. As automation becomes mission-critical, BackOps is emerging as the trusted partner for teams looking to modernize how work gets done.

BackOps AI is building the AI-powered operating system for modern logistics. Founded in 2024 by Amazon and Apple alumni, the company helps supply chain teams eliminate manual workflows and operate at a new level of speed, accuracy, and intelligence. BackOps' flagship product, Relay, automates customer service, order management, and system updates across WMS, ERP, CRM, and communication platforms unlocking the next era of operational excellence.

