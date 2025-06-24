Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari PM Condemns Iranian Attack On His Country's Sovereignty


2025-06-24 10:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani condemned in the strongest terms the attack on Qatar's sovereignty by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's bombing of Al-Udeid Air Base yesterday.
This came during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in the Qatari capital, Doha.
Sheikh Mohammad condemned this attack by a neighbouring country, saying, "We have always relied on the principles of good neighbourliness and transparency in our relationship with it, and we have condemned Israeli attacks on Iran from day one."
The attack on the State of Qatar is an unacceptable act that is not consistent with the ongoing Qatari efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Iran and calm the situation, he added.
He praised the Qatari Armed Forces for their heroic actions in repelling all these attacks, expressing his deep gratitude to brotherly and friendly countries for their solidarity with the State of Qatar and their rejection of this attack.
Sheikh Mohammad also noted that at the request of the State of Kuwait, an extraordinary ministerial meeting will be held in Doha to discuss this dangerous development in the region. (end)
sss


MENAFN24062025000071011013ID1109716913

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search