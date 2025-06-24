403
Qatari PM Condemns Iranian Attack On His Country's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani condemned in the strongest terms the attack on Qatar's sovereignty by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's bombing of Al-Udeid Air Base yesterday.
This came during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in the Qatari capital, Doha.
Sheikh Mohammad condemned this attack by a neighbouring country, saying, "We have always relied on the principles of good neighbourliness and transparency in our relationship with it, and we have condemned Israeli attacks on Iran from day one."
The attack on the State of Qatar is an unacceptable act that is not consistent with the ongoing Qatari efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Iran and calm the situation, he added.
He praised the Qatari Armed Forces for their heroic actions in repelling all these attacks, expressing his deep gratitude to brotherly and friendly countries for their solidarity with the State of Qatar and their rejection of this attack.
Sheikh Mohammad also noted that at the request of the State of Kuwait, an extraordinary ministerial meeting will be held in Doha to discuss this dangerous development in the region. (end)
