CARC Chairman Affirms Safety Of Jordanian Airspace, Highlights Ongoing Risk Assessments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – Captain Haitham Misto, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), reaffirmed on Tuesday that Jordanian airspace remains safe for civil aviation, stressing that risk assessments are conducted continuously under the principle: "No Compromise on the Security and Safety of Jordanian Airspace."Speaking during a media briefing organized by the Ministry of Government Communication, Misto emphasized that the professionalism and expertise involved in managing the airspace backed by internal and external coordination with relevant authorities have ensured its ongoing operational status and reaffirmed Jordan's position as a secure destination for aviation.Misto explained that risk level assessments are conducted with high precision, facilitated by civil-military coordination and regional collaboration with international regulatory counterparts, in line with global aviation requirements to exchange information critical to the uninterrupted flow of regional air traffic.He noted that Jordanian airspace is managed using a methodology grounded in continuous threat evaluation and adherence to international and national aviation safety standards across all flight operations, including takeoff, landing, and aircraft movement.Decisions to close Jordanian airspace, he added, have been temporary and tactical, made only in response to identified short-term risks. Once a threat is clearly assessed, CARC deploys the necessary tools and mechanisms to mitigate it, which may include partial or full airspace closure depending on the severity.Identifying threats is integral to this mitigation strategy, Misto said, noting that CARC operates a 24/7 risk monitoring system to gather intelligence on activities that could elevate threat levels, with the goal of maintaining safe and continuous air traffic.He stressed that CARC's assessment strategy prioritizes two key areas: air traffic to and from Jordan, and overflight operations. The Commission's proactive approach involves pre-emptive risk mitigation procedures such as civil-military coordination, regional cooperation, and aircraft fuel load adjustments to account for potential rerouting.Should risk levels escalate, CARC implements additional safety measures, including halting aircraft departures from Jordanian airports, rerouting flights through safer corridors, diverting inbound aircraft to nearby alternate airports, and enforcing partial or full closure of airspace, as necessary.In response to journalists' inquiries, Misto confirmed that financial losses resulting from the crisis have not yet been assessed. He noted that several Arab carriers resumed flights to Jordan as of Monday, reflecting growing confidence in the safety of Jordanian airspace. However, he pointed out that two low-cost airlines have decided to suspend operations to and from Jordan and the region until September, as part of broader precautionary measures.